Trump-Kim Summit: Moon Jae-in, Trump say June 12 talks may happen

Donald Trump says his summit with North Korea's Kim Jong-un is back on. The US President's reversal on a meeting he cancelled 72 years hours earlier comes after a face-to-face meeting between Kim and South Korea's president Moon Jae-in, who's said the North is committed to denuclearisation. Arabella Munro reports.