POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Goalkeeper Cech joins folk-rock band as drummer
Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, who has played the drums with the Czech band Eddie Stoilow on several occasions, said he never planned his music future.
Goalkeeper Cech joins folk-rock band as drummer
Arsenal's Petr Cech reacts during the Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan on May 29, 2019. / Reuters Archive
June 5, 2020

Former Chelsea and Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech said Thursday he had joined the Wills & The Willing folk-rock band as a drummer for their brand new video clip and CD.

"The video was only shot in recent days because... the social distancing rules got in the way," Cech told Czech journalists as the 'Iceberg' clip was released.

"Each of us shot his part separately," added the 38-year-old Czech keeper, who retired from football last year.

Cech, who works as a technical and performance adviser at Chelsea, met frontman Ian Wills owing to Chelsea's director of football operations, David Barnard.

"We talked about music and then we thought we might play together and see. In the end, Ian offered me to play a few songs for the new CD and several live gigs," said Cech.

Founded in 2005, Wills & The Willing employed other former Chelsea stars, Didier Drogba and Michael Essien, on their debut single 'Skin', released in 2007.

Cech, who has played the drums with the Czech band Eddie Stoilow on several occasions, said he never planned his music future.

"We'll see what the future will bring. But I liked working with Ian and I think it won't end up with a single song," he said.

"We talked about live gigs so I hope we'll make it when the situation is back to normal."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us