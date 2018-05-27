May 27, 2018
Subtropical Storm Alberto: State of emergency declared on US Gulf Coast
Emergency preparations are underway in the US state of Florida - as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads towards the Gulf Coast. The storm is approaching as many people are heading to the beaches for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, when Americans commemorate the deaths of those who served in the US military. Staci Bivens reports.
