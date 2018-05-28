May 28, 2018
US - Iran Relations: Decades of tension between the two countries
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo threatened Iran last week. He said the US would impose the "strongest sanctions in history" if the country's leadership doesn't change the course of its foreign and domestic policy. The United States recently pulled out of an international nuclear deal with Iran. Jon Brain looks at the history of the volatile relationship between Iran and the US.
