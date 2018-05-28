BIZTECH
US, China trade talks resume in Washington | Money Talks
It's a busy week for the Trump administration. Sino-US trade talks resume in Washington. Tensions have seemingly been lowered since the US president's offer to save Chinese telecom giant, ZTE. At the same time, US businesses plan to take their case to the government against penalizing other Chinese companies. But as Laila Humairah reports, some doubt whether the US and China can reach a consensus. Chris Torrens is a senior partner at consultancy firm Control Risks. He says China is unlikely to give way on some of its core industries. The editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research, Jeffrey Tucker joins us from Atlanta to discuss what’s at stake.
May 28, 2018
