CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'Three Amigos' try to help Mexico's film industry amid Covid-19 outbreak
Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron launch Audiovisual Emergency Fund ("Sifonoforo") for anyone in movies in need of financial help amid the chaos caused by the coronavirus.
'Three Amigos' try to help Mexico's film industry amid Covid-19 outbreak
(L-R) Alfonso Cuaron, director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Guillermo Del Toro arrive at the 79th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 25, 2007. / Reuters
June 12, 2020

A trio of Oscar-winning Mexican film directors known as "The Three Amigos" launched a fund on Thursday to help workers in their industry hit hard by Covid-19.

Guillermo del Toro, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu and Alfonso Cuaron said their Audiovisual Emergency Fund ("Sifonoforo") was for anyone in movies in need of financial help amid the chaos caused by the coronavirus.

"This is finding a way, as an industry, as colleagues, as human beings, to hold hands... It is the power of the union without asking anyone for help," Inarritu said in a videoconference from Mexico City.

The fund, backed by the Mexican Film Academy and more than 40 production companies plus actress and businesswoman Salma Hayek, has raised 10 million pesos (about $455,000).

It will be distributed in payments of 20,000 pesos among technical workers affected by the epidemic, which has left some 30,000 families without income in the local industry.

The organization said that those interested in the aid should apply through the Mexican Film Academy's website.

The Three Amigos have five best director and two best picture Oscars between them, while their actors and crews have picked up numerous other Academy Awards.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us