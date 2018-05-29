Halkbank executive sentenced to 32 months | Money Talks

A US court in New York has sentenced Halkbank executive Mehmet Hakan Atilla to 32 months in prison for evading US sanctions on Iran. The United States prosecutors had previously asked for him to be jailed for more than 15 years. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Atilla is "definitely innocent" and declaring him a criminal was almost equivalent to declaring the Turkish state 'criminal'. Let's go to Miami and speak to our editor at large, Craig Copetas.