Cereal maker Kellogg ends Venezuela operations

Kellogg has pulled out of Venezuela. The US cereal giant is the latest multinational to jump ship as the country's economic crisis deepens. The government has now seized the factory and President Nicolas Maduro says he is handing it to the workers. Reagan des Vignes has more. For more on this Victoria Gaytan joins us from New York. She is program manager at the Global Americans think-tank.