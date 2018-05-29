BIZTECH
Japan's economy shrinks in first quarter of 2018 | Money Talks
Japan's economy is hitting the brakes, after two years of expansion. But as Laila Humairah reports, the government says the contraction in the first quarter was more of a temporary blip than an economic trend. Dr. Seijiro Takeshita is the Dean of University of Shizuoka's School of Management and Information. He says corporate investments are a weak spot in the economy.
May 29, 2018
