May 29, 2018
EU leaders defend Iran nuclear deal | Money Talks
Leaders of the European Union and six western Balkan countries are meeting in Bulgaria. They're talking about increasing trade and collaboration. But the future of the Iran nuclear deal is what is grabbing the headlines. The EU and many European companies are trying to figure out how to respond to the return of US sanctions against Iran. Laila Humairah has more.
