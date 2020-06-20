Chile death toll doubles in new counting

Chile nearly doubled its coronavirus death toll on Saturday to more than 7,000 under a new tallying method that includes probable fatalities from Covid-19.

The toll has increased by 3,069, Rafael Araos of the health ministry said as he revealed officially for the first time the new government counting methodology.

German outbreak at abattoir infects more than 1000

More than 1,000 employees at German meat processing firm Toennies have tested positive for coronavirus, prompting local health authorities to order all 6,500 employees and their families to go into quarantine.

The localised lockdown is a setback for Germany's reopening strategy.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had favoured maintaining lockdown discipline for longer but eased restrictions following pressure from regional premiers.

Even though its management of the coronavirus crisis has been among the most successful in Europe, Germany has seen repeated outbreaks in slaughterhouses, whose employees are often migrants living in crowded company-provided accommodation.

Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths

Italy reported 49 deaths from the virus, compared with 47 a day earlier, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases rose to 262 from 251 on Friday.

The country's death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 now stands at 34,610, the agency said, the world's fourth-highest after the United States, Brazil, and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 238,275, the eighth-highest global tally. The agency said a recalculation in the regional count meant two fewer cases were reported in previous days.

The number of people registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 21,212 from 21,543 the day before.

Spain bids farewell to state of alarm

Spain reported 363 new virus cases, as the country prepares to drop its state of emergency at midnight.

The number of new infections is up just slightly from Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 245,938.

The death toll in Spain also increased by seven from yesterday to reach 28,322.

When the state of emergency expires, the country’s borders will be reopened to Europe and free movement within the country will resume for the first time since March 14.

UK death toll rises by 128 to 42,589

The death toll from confirmed cases of the virus in the United Kingdom has risen by 128 to 42,589, health officials said.

Pakistan to reopen partially airspace for intl flights

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan would partially open airspace for international flights.

Pakistan also announced reopening three key trade routes with neighbouring Afghanistan from June 22.

Abdul Razzak Dawood, prime minister's adviser on trade, who acts as trade minister, announced the reopening of southwestern Chaman, northwestern Torkham, and Ghulam Khan border crossings after months-long closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All three routes will remain open six days a week only for trade activities, Dawood said in a Twitter post.

Israel in second wave of coronavirus

Israel has entered a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to an official report.

The report by the National Center for Information and Knowledge in the Battle Against Coronavirus said the average daily infections from the virus reached 200 a day, up from only 16 cases a day four weeks earlier.

The second wave of coronavirus "is different in its characteristics from the first wave but no less severe", said the report cited by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Aharonoth.

Israeli authorities have so far reported 20,243 infections, including 305 deaths, and 15,567 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia to lift nationwide curfew

Saudi Arabia will end a nationwide curfew and lift restrictions on businesses from Sunday morning after three months of lockdown to curb the spread of the virus, state news agency SPA quoted a source in the interior ministry.

The curfew will be lifted as of 6 am local time on Sunday. Restrictions will remain, however, for religious pilgrimages, international travel, and social gatherings of more than 50 people.

The kingdom introduced stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus in March, including 24-hour curfews on most towns and cities.

In May, it announced a three-phase plan to ease restrictions on movement and travel, culminating in the curfew completely ending on June 21.

Russia reports nearly 8,000 virus cases

Russia reported 7,889 new cases of the virus, pushing its nationwide case tally to 576,952 since the crisis began.

The national virus response centre said 161 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 8,002.

UK to conclude England's two-metre rule

Britain's government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-metre social distancing rule for England, a minister said.

Many employers, especially in the hospitality and leisure sectors, have said the rule that people must remain two metres apart will stop them from getting back to speed as the virus lockdown is lifted.

"We have committed to reviewing the two-metre to one-metre rule and we will be concluding on that shortly," culture minister Oliver Dowden told BBC radio.

Pakistan

Pakistan has reported 153 virus fatalities, a new daily record, as infections continue to spiral, pushing the overall number of confirmed cases to 171,665.Indonesia reports 1,226 new coronavirus infections

Pakistan recorded 6,604 new infections in the last 24 hours. The total death toll stands at 3,382.

Germany's confirmed cases rise by 601

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 601 to 189,135, data from the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,883, the tally showed.

South Korea reports 67 new cases

South Korea has reported 67 additional cases of the coronavirus, the largest daily jump in about three weeks amid an upward trend in new infections.

Figures took the country’s total to 12,373 with 280 deaths. The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 10,856 of them have recovered while 1,273 remain in treatment.

The agency says 31 of the new cases came from overseas while the rest were locally infected. They are the largest daily increase since 79 cases on May 28.

Beijing reports drop in cases

China’s capital has recorded a further drop in virus cases as tightened measures to contain the spread remain in place.

Officials reported 22 new cases in Beijing, along with five others elsewhere in the country. No new deaths were reported and 308 people remain hospitalised for treatment for Covid-19.

Mexico blows past 20,000 deaths

Coronavirus deaths in Mexico surpassed 20,000 after the health ministry reported 647 new fatalities and 5,030 new confirmed cases.

Total cases now stand at 170,485, with 20,394 fatalities, though the government has said the real number of infections is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Brazil tops 1 million cases

Brazil passed the bleak milestone of one million cases as the number of infections and deaths continues to surge in Latin America's largest country.

The health ministry said it had recorded a one-day record of 54,771 new infections – largely due to "instability" in its reporting system during the week, which meant some states were reporting figures from multiple days at once.

That brought the total number of infections in Brazil to 1,032,913, with 48,954 deaths – second only to the United States worldwide.

Saudi Arabia to reopen Mecca mosques on Sunday

Saudi Arabia plans to reopen from Sunday mosques in Mecca, the holiest city in Islam, after they were closed for three months due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, state television reported.

The kingdom has taken restrictive measures against the virus, particularly in Mecca, but the number of new coronavirus cases has notably increased in recent days.

Morocco reports record spike in infections

Morocco reported its highest number of virus infections in a single day since recording its first case in March, according to the health ministry.

Over 450 of the infections were recorded in the western Rabat-Kenitra region, the health ministry said, noting the cases were "asymptomatic".

Local media reported the source of the outbreak was a strawberry packing plant in the town of Kenitra.

Morocco, with a population of 34 million, has until now recorded on average fewer than 100 new Covid-19 cases daily.

In total, it has reported fewer than 10,000 cases and 213 deaths from the respiratory illness.