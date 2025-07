US president denies reaching deal on ZTE | Money Talks

US President Donald Trump denies agreeing to a plan with China to lift a 7-year ban on its telecommunications firm ZTE. And Trump's getting heat from US lawmakers on his own proposed solution to the trade dispute. Laila Humairah has more. Patrick Fok speaks to us from Hong Kong and TRT World Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas, joins us from Paris.