M&S reports massive drop in profits | Money Talks

There was a time when a Marks and Spencer store would have pride of place on almost every major British high street. But those days are rapidly coming to an end. The retail giant has reported a second consecutive drop in annual profits, and says it wants to close more of its outlets. Mobin Nasir reports. For more on this story, Russ Mould joins us from London. He's a director at online investment platform AJ Bell.