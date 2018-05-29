Turkish currency sees short-term gains after rate hike | Money Talks

The Turkish lira has been on a roller coaster. After hitting a record low on Wednesday, the central bank had an emergency meeting and hiked a key interest rate by a massive 3%. The currency bounced back briefly, but selling prevailed by Thursday. Mobin Nasir reports. We spoke to Taha Arvas, a Turkish financial columnist at the Daily Sabah newspaper, who says investors want to see more details of how the government is planning to reform the economy. And Furkan Unal, Chief Financial Officer of Turkish iron and steel giant Kardemir- a company in the Borsa Istanbul 100 index- joins us in the studio.