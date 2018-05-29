May 29, 2018
Aluminium giant Rusal loses about 60% in market value | Money Talks
Russia's largest aluminium producer is losing its executives. Rusal chief executive Alexandra Bouriko has resigned, while seven directors will step down on June 28th. Their decision follows US sanctions that have plunged the company into a crisis, and were aimed at punishing Moscow for its interference in the 2016 US elections. Jessica King joins us from Moscow.
