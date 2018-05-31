BIZTECH
EU’s General Data Protection Regulation comes into effect | Money Talks
Years before the scandals surrounding Facebook and its alleged role in the 2016 US election, the EU had been working on new rules to protect Internet users' data. Those regulations have now come into force. One activist has already challenged Facebook and Google for breaking the EU's so-called General Data Protection Regulation. So what do these changes mean for you, and your data? Joe McNamee, Executive Director at European Digital Rights, a civil rights organization specialising in the digital environment, joins us from Brussels.
