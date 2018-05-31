May 31, 2018
Climate change threatens coffee yield | Money Talks
Guatemala is one of the most famous coffee producers in Central America. But scientists say climate change is posing a growing threat to the amount and the quality of the coffee it can grow. And the smaller farms are among the most vulnerable. Ediz Tiyansan visited a family- run farm outside Guatemala City, that's been trying to adapt to changing climate conditions.
