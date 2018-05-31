BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Malaysian police find $29M at former PM's home | Money Talks
Malaysian investigators say they've found nearly $29 million, at apartments belonging to former Prime Minister Najib Razak. It's part of a probe that links Najib and his close associates to a multi-billion dollar scandal at the state investment fund, 1MDB. Najib insists he has done nothing wrong. The government of new Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who won a shock election victory on May 9th says it will repay everything 1MDB owes. Clare Rewcastle Brown is the editor and founder of Sarawak Report, an investigative website focused on Malaysia, and was among the first news outlets to highlight the massive amounts of money that went missing from 1-Malaysia Development Berhad. She joins us from London.
Malaysian police find $29M at former PM's home | Money Talks
May 31, 2018
Explore
South Korean prosecutors raid defence ministry, presidential office over Marine’s 2023 death
Can AI replace humans behind your favorite game characters? Not without this new deal.
US tariff puts Sri Lanka's apparel industry in 'trouble', says top trade body
Austria passes bill on monitoring suspects' encrypted messages
Trump says ex-FBI, CIA heads may 'have to pay the price'
If Hamas refuses to disarm, the war will continue — Israeli official
Trump announces 50 percent copper tariff, citing national security
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US resumes delivering some weapons to Ukraine after pause
Top US official waived safeguards to fast-track Gaza aid to controversial humanitarian group
Texas flood death toll rises to 119 as search and criticism continue
Israeli court extends detention of 7 soldiers accused of sexually abusing fellow servicemembers
Why Russia Is Backing Down in Its Dispute with Azerbaijan
Burhanettin Duran appointed as Türkiye’s new communications director
Trump imposes 50% tariffs on all Brazilian goods in retaliation to Bolsonaro trial
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us