NewsFeed: Migrant saves child in Paris, gets French citizenship

Meet Mamoudou Gassama, the migrant who climed four floors to save a kid and granted French citizenship. Mohamed Salah says he’ll be fit for the World Cup, fans wants Ramos to be punished. We tell you about Gaza’s traditional Ramadan dessert, kataif. On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world.