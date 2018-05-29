CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Museums in the Digital Age, Mary Cassatt & Sony buys EMI | Full Show | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase: A new way of experiencing Frida Kahlo: 00:56 Museums in the Digital Age: 3:13 Pera Museum's Digital Platforms Supervisor, Irmak Wober: 4:16 Art News - Shortcuts: 10:53 Sony buys EMI: 12:30 Managing Director, CMU Insights, Chris Cooke: 13:29 American Impressionist artist Mary Cassatt: 20:49
May 29, 2018
