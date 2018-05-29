May 29, 2018
WORLD
Russian military blamed for shooting down Malaysian Airlines flight MH17
Investigators say the missile shot down MH17 over Eastern Ukraine in 2014 came from the Russian military’s 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade. Now, Australia and the Netherlands say they’re holding the Kremlin responsible for the deaths of all 298 people on board. But Moscow continues to deny the allegations. Hyder Abbasi reports.
