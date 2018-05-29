Amnesty accuses Rohingya rebels of killing dozens of Hindu civilians

Amnesty International says they have evidence that the armed rebel Rohingya group, known as ARSA, killed around 100 Hindu civilians. That was soon followed by Myanmar's crackdown that forced 700,000 Rohingya civilians to flee into Bangladesh. ARSA denies the killings, but Amnesty insists the evidence is overwhelming. Sandra Gathmann reports.