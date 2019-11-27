POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
Suarez put Barca in front in the 29th minute before setting up Messi on his landmark night moments later.
Messi scores in 700th match as Barca ease into last-16
Barcelona's Lionel Messi after Barcelona v Borussia Dortmund - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - November 27, 2019. / Reuters
November 27, 2019

Lionel Messi scored in his 700th match for Barcelona and also set up goals for Luis Suarez and Antoine Griezmann as the Catalans beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 on Wednesday to seal a spot in the Champions League knockout stages as Group F winners.

Suarez put Barca in front at a packed and rocking Camp Nou in the 29th minute after having an earlier effort ruled out for offside before the Uruguayan set up Messi on his landmark night four minutes later.

Griezmann finished off a pass from Messi to further stretch Barca's lead in the 67th minute and get a much-needed goal for his confidence after failing to score in his previous six appearances for the club.

Dortmund's England forward Jadon Sancho scored an impressive consolation strike for the Germans in the 77th minute and then forced Barca keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to turn a shot on to the crossbar.

But the visitors' strong finish could not tarnish a therapeutic win for Barca, who had come in for scathing criticism for their recent poor displays against Leganes and Slavia Prague.

Ernesto Valverde's side top the group with 11 points from five games, Inter Milan are second on seven while Dortmund are third, also on seven, with Slavia bottom with two.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us