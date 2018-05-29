Will Russia be held accountable for apparently shooting down MH17?

A Dutch-led investigation into the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 has concluded the plane was brought down by a missile from a Russian military brigade. But Moscow insists Ukrainian forces are to blame. Australia and the Netherlands say they're determined to hold Russia to account. But will they? Guests: Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin adviser and political commentator Peter Zalmayev Director of the Eurasia Democracy Initiative