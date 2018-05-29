NewsFeed - Commercialising Ramadan

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On May 9, 2018: - We look at how companies are commercialising Ramadan - Palestinian fishermen sailing from Gaza will try to breach Israel’s naval blockade - The EU is proposing a ban on single-use plastic items like straws, stirrers and cotton buds #Newsfeed #Ramadan #fisherman