POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Protesters besiege Pakistani independent newspaper Dawn offices
The English-language newspaper came under attack for publishing an article which said British-born London Bridge attacker Usman Khan had Pakistani origins. British press reported Khan's family was from Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
Protesters besiege Pakistani independent newspaper Dawn offices
In this December 3, 2019 photo, protesters attend a demonstration against Pakistani newspaper Dawn outside the Press Club in Karachi, Pakistan. Dozens of angry right-wing protesters swarmed the Dawn office in the capital Islamabad, blocking its entrance for several hours, threatening the staff and demanding its editor be hanged, the newspaper reported on Wednesday. / AP
December 4, 2019

Dozens of unidentified angry protesters swarmed the building of an independent Pakistani newspaper in the capital, Islamabad, blocking its entrance for several hours, threatening the staff and demanding its editor be hanged, the paper reported on Wednesday.

A simultaneous protest also took place Tuesday evening in the southern port city of Karachi, where protesters gathered at the Press Club, demanding that Dawn’s editor Zaffar Abbas and publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged.

The demonstrators, who later dispersed, were angered that the English-language paper had reported that the London Bridge attacker was of “Pakistani origin.” The report also sparked some backlash on social media where the paper was accused of following an Indian agenda.

The protest was condemned by Pakistani politicians, rights groups, journalist organisations, politicians and members of civil society advocating for the rights of journalists.

In a statement, the Committee to Protect Journalists urged Pakistan to prevent protests against the newspaper from turning violent and investigate death threats to its staffers.

“Pakistanis have every right to object to and demonstrate against the Dawn newspaper over its coverage, but threatening violence steps way over the line,” said Kathleen Carroll, the board chair at Committee to Protest Journalists.

The newspaper has a history of strained ties with the country’s military.

Cyril Almeida, a journalist working for Dawn, was charged last year with treason after an interview with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in which Sharif accused the military of aiding the militants who had carried out the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Last month, Abbas was awarded the 2019 Press Freedom Award by the Committee to Protect Journalists.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us