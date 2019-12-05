CULTURE
With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's licence as James Bond expires
Premiered on Wednesday, the trailer for the film, directed by Cary Fukunaga, featured plenty of 007’s signature phrases, high-speed car chases and explosions.
Actor Daniel Craig is seen during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die" in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, on December 4, 2019. / Reuters
December 5, 2019

In the latest James Bond movie, “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig dons the famed tuxedo of the iconic British secret agent 007 for his fifth and final time.

The actor, cast and crew of the highly anticipated film, the franchise’s 25th and scheduled for release in April 2020, revealed little during an appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday as the first trailer premiered, but confirmed Craig would be retiring from the role.

“This (movie) is especially emotional and significantly memorable for a number of reasons, of course being your last,” co-star Rami Malek said in reference to Craig, who has played Bond since his first turn as the agent in “Casino Royale” in 2006.

“You are as timeless as these films are; you’ve done a magnificent job and it’s been for all of us to work with you,” Malek said.

Craig was reticent when asked how he felt about his swansong appearance, but, of working on “No Time to Die,” he said: “The biggest surprise was how much I get a kick out of it, and I got a chance to work with all these incredible people.”

The trailer for the film, directed by Cary Fukunaga, featured plenty of 007’s signature phrases, high-speed car chases and explosions.

It also revealed a new MI6 secret agent, played by Captain Marvel star, Lashana Lynch.

Asked about her role as 007 agent, Lynch said: “She’s definitely a 00 agent for sure, skillful, swift, suave, and she’s got a bunch of attitude and comes with a whole lot of shaking up in this franchise for sure.”

Producers have said the movie would see Bond enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica after leaving active service, before an old friend, Felix Leiter, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Bond then embarks on a mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, which puts him on the trail of a mysterious mask-wearing villain — played by Oscar-winner Malek — armed with dangerous new technology.

The Bond franchise is one of the movie world’s most lucrative, with 2015’s “Spectre” raking in $880 million at the box office worldwide, while “Skyfall” in 2012 grossed more than $1 billion globally.

“No Time to Die” was also filmed in London, Italy and Norway.

