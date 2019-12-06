POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Chelsea win appeal at CAS in FIFA transfer ban case
The club is now free to sign new players in the January transfer window after a FIFA-imposed ban was reduced on appeal by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.
Chelsea win appeal at CAS in FIFA transfer ban case
General view inside the stadium, Stamford Bridge, London, Britain, May 9, 2019. / Reuters
December 6, 2019

Chelsea won its appeal against a second FIFA transfer ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday, allowing the English club to sign new players in January.

FIFA imposed a one-year ban on Chelsea registering new signings for breaking rules that protect youth players. The club already served one half of the FIFA ban when it was unable to register new players in the off-season.

CAS published its verdict two weeks after an appeal hearing in Lausanne. The ruling was needed before the next European player trading window opens on January 1.

A FIFA investigation ruled the Premier League club violated 150 rules protecting minors involving about 70 players.

Chelsea also broke rules prohibiting third-party influence on players.

CAS said Chelsea violated rules in a "significantly smaller" number of cases than FIFA said, and that the violations were less serious than previously judged.

CAS also halved the fine that FIFA imposed, so Chelsea will have to pay only $303,000 (300,000 Swiss francs).

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us