CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Irishman' draws 17 million US viewers on Netflix
“The Irishman” and its lead actors and director are expected to be nominated for multiple Golden Globe awards when nominations are announced in Los Angeles on Monday. Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13.
'Irishman' draws 17 million US viewers on Netflix
Producer and cast member Robert De Niro arrives for the premiere of film "The Irishman", in Los Angeles, California, US on October 24, 2019. / Reuters Archive
December 7, 2019

Martin Scorsese’s new gangster film “The Irishman” was watched by an estimated 17.1 million Americans in its first five days of release on Netflix, according to Nielsen data released on Friday.

The Nielsen estimates were the first indications of audience interest in the movie, which cost some $160 million to make and is expected to be a major contender at the Oscars. Netflix has never won the coveted best picture Academy Award.

By comparison, last December’s Netflix thriller “Bird Box,” starring Sandra Bullock, scored nearly 26 million US viewers in its first seven days of availability, according to Nielsen’s subscription video on demand content ratings.

Netflix said at the time that “Bird Box” was watched by 45 million members worldwide in its first seven days of release in December 2018.

Netflix does not routinely release viewing data and the streaming platform declined to comment on the Nielsen estimates for “The Irishman.”

The Nielsen estimates cover only US viewers and is limited to those streaming Netflix on television, excluding viewers on mobile devices and computers.

“The Irishman,” which stars Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, has already picked up multiple critics awards despite a limited release in US movie theatres in November after an impasse in negotiations for a longer movie rollout between Netflix and major theatre chains.

Netflix has not released any box office figures for the film’s 26-day run in independent movie theatres.

Scott Stuber, head of original films at Netflix, told Hollywood trade outlet Variety on Thursday that Netflix was working towards releasing more viewership data on its movie offerings but gave no timeline.

“The Irishman” and its lead actors and director are expected to be nominated for multiple Golden Globe awards when nominations are announced in Los Angeles on Monday. 

Oscar nominations will be announced on January 13.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us