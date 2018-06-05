Turkey's presidential and parliamentary elections: 5 things to know

Turkey’s presidential and parliamentary elections will be held on June 24. The elections will complete Turkey’s transition to a presidential system. Here are 5 things you need to know. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan http://trt.world/knv9 5 facts about Muharrem Ince http://trt.world/knvx 5 facts about Meral Aksener http://trt.world/knvy 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas http://trt.world/knvh 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu http://trt.world/knvk 5 facts about Dogu Perincek http://trt.world/knv1 Latest updates on Turkey elections http://trt.world/election