Indian journalists face brazen death and rape threats
Online abuse, death and rape threats, is the price paid by some journalists in India for voicing criticism of India’s governing far-right party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Rana Ayyub and Ravish Kumar are among them. Recently fake tweets were circulated in their names saying they support child rapists. The tweets went viral and they started receiving death threats.
May 29, 2018
