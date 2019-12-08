Kenyan Yasemin Can of Turkey claimed a fourth consecutive European women's cross-country title on Sunday as fellow Kenyan-born teammate Aras Kaya was surprised by Sweden's Robel Fsiha in the men's event.

Can claimed gold ahead of Norway's Karoline Grovdal, with Eritrea-born Swede Samrawit Mengsteab rounding out the podium.

"I did good. The course was hilly but I was ready for it because where I come from it's like that," said Can.

Fsiha, also born in Eritrea, upset Kaya for the victory, with Italy's Ethiopian-born Yemaneberhan Crippa taking bronze.

Norwegian prodigy Jakob Ingebrigtsen won the fourth title in the under-20 category.

"It was a fun race," said Ingebrigtsen. "It looked like it was going to be a difficult race, but after the first lap, you already know who's bringing it and who's not.

"I'm already looking forward to racing in the future... After a couple of years, you feel like you've been there and done it all but now I'm looking forward to not being in the junior (under-20) category anymore."

Held by the European Athletic Association every December, the European Cross Country Championships made its debut in 1994 in Alnwick, northern England.

The 2020 championships will be in the Irish capital Dublin.