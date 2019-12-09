POLITICS
Everton investigate 'homophobic' chants at Chelsea fans
Everton said the club and Kick It Out had received reports of a homophobic chant being aimed at Chelsea’s fans by a small section of the home crowd during Saturday’s match.
Everton's Richarlison scores a goal against Chelsea during their Premier League match at Gooderson Park on December 7, 2019 / Reuters
December 9, 2019

Everton are working with anti-discrimination group Kick It Out to investigate reports of homophobic chanting by fans during their 3-1 win over Chelsea at Goodison Park, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

“Homophobia has no place within our stadium, our club, our community or our game. The club strongly condemns such behaviour and is carrying out a thorough investigation which will include liaison with Merseyside Police,” Everton said in a statement.

Saturday’s victory, under caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson, moved Everton up to 14th place with 17 points.

