CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61
Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s.
Marie Fredriksson of Swedish pop duo Roxette dies at 61
Singer Marie Fredriksson of Swedish band Roxette performs during a concert in Oberursel near Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. June 12, 2011. / AFP
December 10, 2019

Marie Fredriksson, the female half of the Swedish pop duo Roxette, has died at age 61, her management agency said on Tuesday.

Fredriksson formed Roxette with Per Gessle in 1986. The two released their first album the same year and went on to achieve international success in the late 1980s and 1990s.

The Dimberg Jernberg agency said Fredriksson died Monday “of the consequences of a long illness.”

It “is with great sorrow that we must inform you that one of greatest and most-loved artists is gone,” the firm said.

Fredriksson became ill in 2002 and was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She underwent radiation treatment and had continued health problems.

She went into remission and returned to the studio in 2010.

Six years later, however, her doctors advised her to stop touring and rest.

Fredriksson is survived by her husband, Mikael Bolyos, and their two children, Josefin and Oscar.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us