POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Perry leads Australian sweep of ICC women's cricket awards
Ellyse Perry scored three hundreds while averaging 73.50 from 12 ODIs, and took 21 wickets, including a national record 7-22, while becoming the first player to complete 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 internationals.
Perry leads Australian sweep of ICC women's cricket awards
In this file photo, Australia's Ellyse Perry is seen in action against England on July 7, 2019. / Reuters
December 17, 2019

Ellyse Perry has led an Australian sweep of the International Cricket Council's annual awards with the all-rounder named women's cricketer and one-day international player of 2019, the world governing body said on Tuesday.

Perry's compatriot, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy, was the top Twenty20 cricketer for a second straight year while Australia captain Meg Lanning was named skipper of the ICC's 50-overs and T20 teams of the year.

Perry and Healy, both 29, were included in the Lanning-captained sides.

"It's an amazing honour and I'm a little bit shocked, given how many amazing performances there have been across the year," said Perry, who also won the inaugural Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Award in 2017 for the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year.

"It's amazing to be acknowledged and I do truly appreciate it. It's a really nice way to finish the year on a personal note."

Perry scored three hundreds while averaging 73.50 from 12 ODIs, and took 21 wickets, including a national record 7-22, while becoming the first player to complete 1,000 runs and take 100 wickets in T20 internationals.

In October, Healy scored a world record 148 unbeaten off 61 balls against Sri Lanka – the highest score by a woman in T20Is. She reached her fifty off 25 balls and her maiden century off 46 to register the fastest ton ever by an Australian man or woman.

Ranked No.1 in both the 50-over and T20 formats, Australia will be favourites to retain their Women's T20 World Cup crown on home soil next year.

Thailand bowler Chanida Sutthiruang rounded up the honours with the ICC's Emerging Cricketer of the Year award.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us