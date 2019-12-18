Fallon Sherrock said she had "done it for the girls" after making history by becoming the first woman darts player to beat a man at the PDC world championship.

The only other female player in the first-round draw, Japan's Mikuru Suzuki, came agonisingly close to beating James Richardson on Sunday but was edged out in a thrilling final-leg decider.

Sherrock recovered from losing the opening set to beat the 22-year-old Ted Evetts 3-2, scoring six maximum 180s in the first-round contest at London's Alexandra Palace on Tuesday.

"I'm buzzing! I can't believe I've made history tonight ... done it for the girls, that was amazing," tweeted the English player after prevailing in a pulsating encounter at London's Alexandra Palace.

Sherrock, the 2015 runner-up in the women's world championship run by the rival British Darts Organisation, went 2-1 up in the deciding set and, holding three match darts at double 18, found the bed with her second to write her name into the history books.

The 25-year-old, who was serenaded by fans after her win and was trending on social media, will face Serbia's Mensur Suljovic, the 11th seed, in round two.

"I was inspired by Mikuru and I don't think I would have believed in myself as much if she hadn't performed so well," said Sherrock.

"I'm absolutely over the moon. I have always dreamt of playing on that stage and winning on it is something I have dreamt of too but I never thought it would happen.

"I can't remember much of the match but the atmosphere was amazing. I didn't want it to end but I'm glad it ended the way it did with me making history."

Speaking on ITV on Wednesday, Sherrock, who is currently fourth in the World Darts Federation women's rankings, said: "I've always had the game, but us women have never had the opportunity to prove it and last night I proved myself and (to) everyone else that us women can play men at darts and beat them.

"Honestly, it was amazing, I don't know how to put it into words. I felt emotional because I just could not believe what I've done."

Sherrock said her five-year-old autistic son, Rory, would be proud of her achievement.

The board that was used for her historic victory will be donated to an autistic charity to be auctioned off in order to raise funds.

Sherrock, only the fifth woman to play at the event, had secured one of two guaranteed places for women players in the 96-strong field that were introduced by darts supremo Barry Hearn.

"The structure of the PDC is all about embracing everyone," Hearn told The Darts Show Podcast last month.

"Men, women, fat, thin, Christian, Muslim, whatever you are, it doesn't make any difference. You're all level in the eyes of the god of the oche and that is the darts board."