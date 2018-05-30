Has Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella preserved European Union or blocked his people’s will

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is facing calls of impeachment, after rejecting the government’s nominee for Finance Minister. Is he protecting Italians from a Eurosceptic populist minority? Or is Mattarella only looking out for big business in the European Union? Guests: Marco Cecchini Former spokesman for the Ministry of Economy and Finance Andrea Sarubbi Former MP with the centre-left Democratic Party Robert Oulds Director of the Bruges Group, a Eurosceptic think tank.