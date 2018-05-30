May 30, 2018
Palestinians in Gaza launched a "freedom boat" in an attempt to break 11-year-old Gaza siege. The boat was heading towards the Cyprus International Port and sailed to nine nautical miles before being intercepted by the Israeli military. Israeli naval forces have imposed a strict blockade on Gaza. Palestinian fishing boats are only allowed to sail within a six-nautical-mile area.
