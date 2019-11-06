POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Croatian footballer in trouble for killing chicken on pitch
The footballer kicked a chicken after a brood of them entered the field and then threw it over the fence, drawing ire from animal rights groups and potentially facing a one-year prison sentence.
Croatian footballer in trouble for killing chicken on pitch
Free-range chickens are seen on a field outside Munich, southern Germany, August 8, 2017. / Reuters
November 6, 2019

A Croatian animal rights group said on Wednesday it would file charges against a local footballer who kicked a chicken to death during a semi-professional match over the weekend.

The incident took place on Sunday when a brood of chickens ran onto a pitch in eastern Croatia.

One of the players, Ivan Gazdek from the home team NK Jelengrad, ran after the birds, kicked one with his foot and then chucked it over the fence in a flurry of feathers.

The 23-year-old was red-carded for unsporting behaviour.

The NGO Animal Friends also strongly condemned the "shameful act and cowardly behaviour of the player against an innocent animal who died with crushed bones and in pain."

The group said it would file charges against the player for the "criminal act of animal killing or torture."

If formally charged and found guilty, the player could face up to one year in prison.

Gazdek, who claims to be an animal lover that owns several pets, argued to local media that the killing "was not intentional."

"I ran towards the chickens to chase them away, swung my foot and accidentally killed one," he said.

"Chickens are constantly entering the pitch interrupting the match. The pitch is full of faeces, these are unhygienic conditions," he added in comments to the local 24sata paper.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us