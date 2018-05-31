May 31, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Vietnam Prison Art: Art connects relatives to inmates on death row
Vietnam has been widely criticised by rights groups for conditions in its prisons and the high number of inmates it executes. Officials keep prisoners' experience of life on death row very secret. Some have turned to art as a way of connecting with their relatives. As Mhairi Beveridge explains, it's also giving hope to those fighting to clear their names, before it's too late.
Vietnam Prison Art: Art connects relatives to inmates on death row
Explore