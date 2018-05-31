The Iran Factor: Israel is alarmed by Iran's surging influence

For decades leaders in Iran and Israel have exchanged threats and insults. But the danger now is whether recent attacks by both sides will escalate into a direct military confrontation. Israel says it's alarmed by Iran's nuclear capability, as much as some Arab states are concerned about Iranian influence in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq and Syria. Others hate Israel for its close relationship with the United States, and for its policies against Palestinians. Iolo ap Dafydd looks at Israel's recent attacks on military sites in Syria, and assesses the likelihood of war.