'Roseanne' one of ABC's biggest shows has been cancelled had cancelled following a racist tweet by one of their lead actors, Roseanne Barr. The hit show made a come back after 12 years off the air and was met with unexpected success as Roseanne Barr's character in the show is a Trump supporter. We speak to writer and broadcaster, Ali May to hear more about the tweet in question and the consequences it subsequently had for the show as well as the network.