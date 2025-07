‘Roseanne’ canceled, Architecture Biennale & Alfred Hitchcock | Full Show | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Alfred Hitchcock: a biographical sketch: 00:49 Actor and writer, Richard Burnip: 4:23 ABC hit 'Roseanne' cancelled: 8:39 Writer and broadcaster, Ali May: 10:39 Art news - Short Cuts: 15:00 Venice Architecture Biennale: 16:21 AKSV International Projects Manager, Tuna Ortayli Kazici: 19:32 Vardiya Associate Curator, Cansu Curgen: 22:02