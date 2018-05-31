CULTURE
1 MIN READ
Venice Biennale of Architecture | Showcase
16th International Architecture Biennale in Venice is welcoming visitors eager to experience a multitude of exhibits all based around a single, open-ended idea. In keeping with this year's theme 'Freespace', architects from around the globe have come to the Italian city to reflect on space and its implications that their projects and designs have on the world. To talk more about the Biennale and this year's theme, we speak to Tuna Ortayli Kazici, the International Projects Manager at the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts, as well as architect, Cansu Curgen who is an associate curator with Vardiya, a project that is responsible of the Pavilion of Turkey at the biennale.
Venice Biennale of Architecture | Showcase
May 31, 2018
Explore
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
BRICS finance ministers make unified proposal for IMF reforms
Death toll from Texas floods rises to 51, many still missing
Iran's Khamenei makes first public appearance since clash with Israel
Elon Musk says he has created a new US political party
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
False bomb threat forces parliament evacuation in Kosovo
Hamas cites 'national consensus' on Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap proposal
Zelenskyy announces new international arms deals with US, Denmark
President Erdogan test-drives Togg’s new T10F model in Istanbul
UK police arrest protesters as Palestine Action ban takes effect
US ready to fund nuclear energy projects in Türkiye — official
Why is Microsoft shutting down operations in Pakistan after 25 years?
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us