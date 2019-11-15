POLITICS
2 MIN READ
US vaping-related deaths rise to 42, cases of illness to 2,172
In this file illustration taken on October 02, 2018, a man exhales smoke from an electronic cigarette in Washington, DC. / AFP
November 15, 2019

US health officials on Thursday reported 2,172 confirmed and probable cases and 3 more deaths from a mysterious respiratory illness tied to vaping, taking the death toll to 42, so far this year.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,051 confirmed and probable US lung injury cases and 39 deaths associated with use of e-cigarettes, or vaping products.

As of November 13, 42 deaths have been confirmed in 24 states and the District of Columbia, the agency said.

Health officials last week also dubbed the discovery of Vitamin E acetate — believed to be used as a cutting agent in illicit vaping products containing marijuana components — in all lung samples from 29 patients as a breakthrough in their investigation.

Investigators have not linked the cases to any specific product or compound, but have pointed to vaping oils containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana, as being especially risky.

SOURCE:Reuters
