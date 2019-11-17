POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Tennis: Tsitsipas beats Thiem to win ATP Finals
Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas defeats Austria's Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) during the men's singles final match in London on day eight of the tournament.
Tennis: Tsitsipas beats Thiem to win ATP Finals
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after defeating Austria's Dominic Thiem to win their ATP World Finals singles final tennis match at the O2 arena in London, Sunday, November. 17, 2019. / AP
November 17, 2019

Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) to win the ATP Finals at London's O2 Arena on Sunday.

The Greek 21-year-old is the youngest champion since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001 and the fourth first-time champion at the season-ending event in as many years.

Tsitsipas displayed resilience and flair in equal measure to claim his biggest title to date.

Thiem edged an intense first set full of powerful baseline rallies but Tsitsipas, the first Greek player to play in the event, was undaunted and responded in style.

He surged into a 4-0 lead in the second set and Thiem appeared to be flagging when he then trailed 3-1 in the deciding set before rediscovering his early spark.

Thiem broke back to take the showpiece into a deciding tiebreak but it was Tsitsipas, the crowd favourite, who stayed strong, moving 6-4 ahead and clinching victory when Thiem fired a tired forehand wide.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us