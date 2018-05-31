May 31, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bangladesh War on Drugs: Human rights groups criticise killings, arrests
Human rights groups have accused security forces in Bangladesh of carrying out almost a hundred extrajudicial killings over the past few weeks. It's part of a nationwide crackdown on drugs launched earlier this month by the prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Around 7,000 suspects have been detained. Shamim Chowdhury has the details.
