Nexus – Harvey Weinstein

On this episode of Nexus we looked at disgraced movie-producer Harvey Weinstein. He’s been indicted on rape charges, but his lawyer is confident he'll walk free. Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was actor Jumaan Short who worked on a Weinstein movie and says she had her own encounter with the producer. Former Prosecutor, Vinoo Varghese. And TRT World’s investigative reporter, Assed Baig.