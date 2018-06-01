US-North Korea Talks: US looking to seal a denuclearisation deal

Definite progress, but still no confirmation of a summit between the United States and North Korea. Two days of meetings in New York between the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korea's Kim Yong Chol have ended with a note of optimism. And the two men appear to have mended relations after President Trump cancelled the summit planned for June 12th in Singapore. Nick Harper reports from New York.