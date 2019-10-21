CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map
Vietnam has already pulled the movie from cinemas last week, while the Philippines' foreign minister has called for the scene showing China's "nine-dash line" in a map of the South China Sea to be cut and the film boycotted.
'Abominable' film axed in Malaysia after rebuffing order to cut China map
A boy looks at a poster for the animated movie "Everest Nguoi Tuyet Be Nho", also known as "Abominable", at a movie theatre in Hanoi on October 14, 2019. / AFP
October 21, 2019

DreamWorks' animated movie "Abominable" will not be released in Malaysia after its producers declined to meet a censor board requirement to cut a scene showing China's "nine-dash line" in the South China Sea, the movie distributor said on Sunday.

The U-shaped line is used on Chinese maps to illustrate its territorial claims over vast expanses of the resource-rich South China Sea, including areas claimed by other countries.

Vietnam pulled the movie from cinemas last week, while the Philippines' foreign minister has called for the scene showing the map to be cut and the film boycotted.

Malaysia's Film Censorship Board said last week that it has given the green light for the movie to be screened in cinemas without the scene depicting the map.

"Universal has decided not to make the censor cut required by the Malaysian censor board and as such will not be able to release the film in Malaysia," a spokeswoman for the film's distributor, United International Pictures, told Reuters.

Malaysia's Film Censorship Board did not have an immediate comment.

The film was set to be released in Malaysian cinemas on November 7.

"Abominable", about a Chinese girl who discovers a yeti living on her roof, was jointly produced by Shanghai-based Pearl Studio and DreamWorks Animation. Comcast owns DreamWorks and its parent company Universal Pictures.

China claims most of the South China Sea, through which more than $3.4 trillion worth of goods are transported annually, under its unilaterally declared "nine-dash-line". The line overlaps territorial claims made by Malaysia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan.

Last week, Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah said the country needs to boost its naval capabilities to prepare for possible conflict in the South China Sea even as it pursues non-militarisation of the waterway.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us